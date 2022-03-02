Bushrangers record narrow win over Wodonga Raiders in Albury Tennis Association

sport, local-sport,

Wodonga Bushrangers edged out home club outfit Wodonga Raiders by six games in Albury Tennis Association's section two men pennant on Saturday. Bushrangers Mark Neil, John McVean, Steve O'Connell and Anthony Whitehead won five sets, 40 games to three sets, 34 games. Albury Hearts' Zach Smith, Travis Prater, Brett Kohlhagen and Chris Mitchell produced a similar result against Thurgoona Sharks, winning five sets, 48 games to three sets, 37 games. Kohlhagen and Mitchell won all three sets. St Patrick's Black Grant Sawyer, Matt Vogel, Shayne Mumberson and Matt Graham defeated Albury Bears six sets, 48 games to two sets, 39 games. Vogel and Graham starred winning all their sets and were a formidable pair. Forrest Hill Galahs' Ken Wurtz, Hayden McIntosh, David Lake and Graeme Wurtz continued their consistent form, winning against Albury Gold six sets, 56 games to two sets, 33 games. They have a strong lead and will be the team to conquer to claim the pennant flag. In Section 3 men, Albury Grey and Forrest Hill Blue won convincingly against Wodonga Knights and Thurgoona Bears respectively. The other two matches were won by Thurgoona Wolves and Wodonga Pirates against Glenly Gold and St Patrick's White respectively. There was an upset in Section 4, with St Patrick's Aqua's Will Melville, Noah Edmunds and Thomas overcoming ladder leaders St Patrick's Yellow three sets apiece and 42 games to 37. The other close match in the section was between Thurgoona Panthers' Roy Costello, Jake Baker and Ryan and Lions' Olivia Smith, Archer Stow and Christian Plathe. Panthers clinched victory three sets apiece and 40 games to 31 games. Albury Spurs' Daniel Steer, Syun Hedge and Harper Hay had a solid win against St Patrick's Gold. Albury Eagles' Smyan Hedge, Charlie Barber and Fletcher Brown soared against Forrest Hill Swans, winning six sets, 48 games to love, 23 games. In Section 5 mixed, Forrest Hill Wombats' Kabir and Meera Shah and Noah Veitch overcame St Patrick's Green five sets, 34 games to one set, 24 games. In the Section 1 ladies competition, Forrest Hill's Di Wurtz, Kara Curphey, Maxine Quinlivan and Eliza Mooney posted a five sets, 47 games to one set, 29 games win against Wodonga Aces. Wodonga Larrikins' Kendall Oates, Di Larkin, Sandra Allen and Rhonda Wilson finished with the victory over Thurgoona Jade four sets, 46 games to two sets, 33 games. This was despite two gallant tie-breaker wins by Jade's Kara Smith.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/andrew.moir/d6d1dd0c-e712-47f4-9140-5f0bd0d53a88.jpg/r0_283_5568_3429_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg