sport, local-sport, sunday meeting, albury racing club, steve hetherton

Albury Racing Club's rare Sunday meeting last weekend has been rated a big success. Club chief executive officer Steve Hetherton said he was pleasantly surprised by the crowd and betting turnover on the meeting. The crowd was buoyed by the North Albury Football Club's annual 300 draw which was held on course. Hetherton said he was keen to approach Racing NSW to make the Sunday meeting a permanent fixture on the club's racing calendar. "I was a bit surprised by how big the crowd and wagering was and it was a fantastic result for the club," Hetherton said. "As a club we like to offer our members, sponsors and the public variety in our racing schedule. "Judging by the success of Sunday, it is certainly something that we would be keen to offer at least once a year. "It's not always possible but it's certainly something that the club is keen to pursue and work closely with Racing NSW to make happen." The club has rarely had the opportunity to host Sunday meetings in the past. It experimented with the format of its award winning two-day Albury Gold Cup carnival in 2017. In a break from tradition, the club hosted the SDRA Country Championship Qualifier on a Sunday before staging the Albury Gold Cup the following Friday. However, the Sunday-Friday split was short-lived after the disapproval of the majority of industry participants who were in favour of the traditional format. The club reverted back to the Thursday-Friday format in 2019. Sunday's meeting was the last before the start of this year's carnival which is only three weeks away and commences on March 24. The erection of marquees for the Border's biggest social event will begin on Monday. Hetherton said the club had already sold all of its corporate hospitality packages with tickets into public marquees selling fast. "Corporate hospitality is sold out and public hospitality is also proving popular," he said. "So that's well over 3000 tickets." ALSO IN SPORT Hetherton is hoping the club can surpass last year's crowd of 9000 but is mindful of the impact COVID has had on major events for the past two years. "Realistically we feel a crowd of 10,000 would be exceptional in the present environment," he said. "COVID is still a factor and I think all major events will struggle to get back to the heydays of pre-COVID and it will take a couple of years for crowds to build again. "We may get more than 10,000 but that would be a bonus." More than $770,000 in prize money, trophies and bonuses will be on offer over two days with the Albury Gold Cup once again worth $200,000.

