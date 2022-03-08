PRD Albury-Wodonga is a locally owned and operated real estate agency with a team of licensed and skilled professionals including seven incredible women. PRD Albury-Wodonga was established in December 2015 with Kate Stevens as one of only two employees at the time. Six years on and Kate is now a business director, along with Matt Sharp. Together, they have guided the agency and the team from strength to strength across residential and commercial sales, leasing and property management, consultancy and land sales. Kate entered real estate more than 18 years ago and has established herself both professionally and personally in the region with a strong commitment to the local community. Kate has experienced many successes in her journey at PRD Albury-Wodonga which include being the recipient of recent Sales Awards in the network, the 2020 PRD 5-Star Office, successful business growth and her position on the board of Albury Business Connect. Creating a workplace that is supportive and provides a balance between work and home, has always been a priority for Kate and Matt. This is one of the many reasons they are joined by a phenomenal team of women across the administration and residential property management departments. This team has achieved great heights within their roles and continually strive to provide clients with a customer focused and positive property experience. "The women in the PRD team include Samara McMahon, Lauren Oates, Kelly Geddes, Gemma Blackhall, Shelbie Mildren and Hayley Barlee," Kate said. "They're not only amazing in their own professional right but four out of the seven are also full time working mums. "At PRD Albury-Wodonga we're a part of the community and we continue our commitment to supporting local which has included many other amazing women-led businesses including The Real Florist Albury, Meraki Produce, Ess with Steph, Peta Stewart Property Conveyancing, Express Mobile Solutions, Adrenaline Boxing & Conditioning just to name a few. Our support is also felt throughout our community with our sponsorship of multiple local sporting groups and participation in many community events." When it comes to selling, buying, leasing and renting PRD Albury-Wodonga are the team to call. "We have extensive knowledge of the local market and a strong understanding of how we can best assist our clients and customers utilising the PRD Sell, Buy, Rent and Lease smarter mindset," Kate said. Call (02) 6021 0442 or go to www.prd.com.au/albury for more information.

PRD Albury-Wodonga celebrates the talented women on their team

