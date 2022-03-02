sport, local-sport,

A cricket-loving family has played together for the first time in Cricket Albury-Wodonga. St Patrick's Scammell household contributed five players in the C grade, division two match against New City at North Oval last Saturday. Dad Peter kick-started a proud moment by claiming 4-18 from five overs in the Phoenix's 137, before 14-year-old Will (five runs) and Peter (21) chipped in during the six-wicket win. Mum Emily, 12-year-old Archie and Charlie, 9, weren't required to bat. "It was a bit of fun, it was certainly something that my husband was hoping to do this season with the two older boys, not necessarily the youngest," Emily offered. "It just so happened that he was able to do it with all of us, I was just filling in to make up the numbers (laughs). "We're very involved with the cricket, my husband and I both coach junior teams and help out at times and on the committee, we've been around a bit." And just like all sport-loving families, there's always time for some ribbing. "There's always a bit of banter around who scored more runs or took more wickets, that's always going on around the dinner table or in the car heading home."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/andrew.moir/b20e9306-4409-4dec-835e-7e7c865a086f.jpg/r0_292_5742_3536_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg