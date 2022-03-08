At Link Real Estate supporting women to succeed in their careers is nothing new. "We do not have any barriers to women holding any role they are qualified for and they're remunerated on their performance not their gender," office manager Jannika Chang said. "We love to see our staff continue to challenge themselves to develop and grow within our organisation." The agency has a team of 16 and 10 are women, so it's no wonder International Women's Day will be celebrated. "International Women's Day gives us the opportunity of acknowledging the incredibly important and growing role women contribute to everyone's lives in the workforce, home, volunteers, recreational, social and many other roles," Jannika said. "We acknowledge all employees as a part of our team for their strong, vibrant and ongoing contribution to our successful business." Link Real Estate is a locally owned and independent real estate agency that's been around for the past 12 years offering residential sales and property management, commercial sales and property management, rural sales and retail. The dedicated team is made up of sales executives, property managers, sales support, property management support, director, business development and office manager. Jannika has been part of the business for the past 10 years and seen it grow. "Link Real Estate is a proudly locally owned and operated independent business with an office in Central Albury and Thurgoona Plaza which is in the major growth corridor," she said. "We understand that selling, buying, or renting in the real estate market can be a challenging task for anyone. "We are local people with expert knowledge of the market and we pride ourselves on developing relationships. "We would be delighted to meet you and discuss how Link Real Estate can partner with you to achieve the result that you are seeking. "We welcome anyone to our office who wishes to seek advice on market trends or property matters." Being part of the local community is important for the team with a diverse client base and establishing long-term relationships with clients key to their success. "Our community has so much to offer with parks and sporting facilities, to cafes and culture, it is heartening to see the region grow with new developments and exciting opportunities," Jannika said. The business gives back to the community through the sponsorship of sporting clubs and regular charity fundraisers. Learn more about Link Real Estate at linkrealestate.com.au or call the team on (02) 6043 3322.

No barriers to success at Link Real Estate

