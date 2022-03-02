sport, local-sport,

Boxing is back on the Border and state rivalry is being ramped up. An interstate cruiserweight title will be the feature event at Wodonga Racecourse on Saturday night. Undefeated Thurgoona-based David Goodwin will meet Wahgunyah's Jason 'Spike' O'Rourke. "David won the NSW cruiserweight title in Sydney last year, while Jason won his title in Victoria," promoter Graeme Melbourne offered. "David is a tall boxer with long arms and will have a height and reach advantage over Jason, who's short and stocky and a walk-up fighter." It's the first time the fight night has been held for two years due to COVID. And it's proving extremely popular with 300 ringside tickets sold in 2020. This year there's already 500. Grandstand and general admission tickets are available at the gate. There's around 15 bouts planned, starting at 6.30. ALSO IN SPORT "George Webb-Rose is leaving Albury-Wodonga to take up a pro career in Sydney and he'll have an exhibition bout."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/andrew.moir/918bbbef-5ab0-4f4d-947b-feb69f7b4373.jpg/r0_250_4921_3030_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg