news, local-news,

ICONIC Australian band Midnight Oil will farewell fans in the North East within days. Resist: The Final Tour will feature four A Day on The Green gigs including All Saints Estate at Wahgunyah on Saturday, March 12. When announcing their tour dates last November, the Oils revealed that it would be their last Australian concert tour before some overseas shows pending the global pandemic. IN OTHER NEWS: New album, Resist engages with modern issues, like the lead single Rising Seas, which tackles the climate crisis in typically uncompromising fashion. Legendary Australian outfit Hoodoo Gurus will also appear at All Saints Estate. Celebrating their 40th anniversary, Hoodoo Gurus boast nine ARIA Top 20 albums, nine ARIA Top 40 singles, a host of multi-platinum albums and an induction into the ARIA Hall of Fame. Rounding out the gig will be All Our Exes Live In Texas, an ARIA-award-winning indie folk band. Tickets: Ticketmaster. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/9jp2tjuwKpcNcyMwTq82JY/1a82c55b-9dab-4c4c-a89d-46d6d5d861f4.jpg/r0_229_1080_839_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg