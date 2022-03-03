sport, australian-rules-football, matt casey, yarrawonga, balwyn

Yarrawonga young gun Matt Casey has vowed to return to J.C. Lowe Oval. Casey recently informed Pigeon officials that he has signed with Balwyn in the Eastern Football League. The powerfully built youngster has travelled from Melbourne to play with the Pigeons since 2019 after relocating for university. Casey cited the travel factor as the major reason behind his decision. "I've been living in Melbourne for the past three years and the travel wears you down after a while," Casey said. "Also you don't feel as connected with the playing group when you can't train with the boys and just turn up on weekends. "I'm just looking forward to having a season in Melbourne, not travelling and training with the blokes you play with. "But I plan to be back at Yarrawonga sooner rather than later." Casey admitted he had mixed emotions about his decision after Yarrawonga's stunning off-season recruiting blitz. The Pigeons landed the biggest signing of the summer after snaring the prized signature of Michael Gibbons. Eastern Football League boom forward Leigh Williams, Jye Cross and Nick Fothergill have also signed at J.C. Lowe Oval to have the Pigeon faithful buzzing in anticipation. "I might have made the call to switch clubs a bit too early," Casey joked. "The prospect of Gibbons hitting you lace out is quite appealing to be honest. "I see he signed a three-year-deal though and hopefully I'm back playing with the Pigeons before then. "But I'm looking forward to the season with Balwyn. "It will be a new challenge with the grounds a lot smaller and a more contested style of football." ALSO IN SPORT Casey, 22, was one of the most promising developing key forwards in the competition alongside former Wodonga Raider Connor Newnham who has joined Kiewa-Sandy Creek. The pair represented the Vic Country under-19s in 2018. Casey missed a large chunk of the following season when he suffered a split liver after copping a heavy knock against Myrtleford. He is also a talented cricketer and has been travelling home from Melbourne to play for Yarrawonga. "I'm still playing cricket at Yarrawonga and have been coming back but not every week," he said. "We've made finals and are a big chance. "Wangaratta Rovers and Magpies are our two biggest threats but if we can get everyone on the park, we should take some beating."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/asdkjfewiKKD/c1844df5-160d-4c87-8c15-d082141b7810.jpg/r0_114_4928_2898_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg