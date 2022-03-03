coronavirus,

The Murrumbidgee Local Health District is bringing its pop up, walk in vaccination clinics back to Henty and Holbrook this month. Anyone aged five years or above can receive their first, second or third COVID-19 vaccine dose, with no bookings needed. In Holbrook, people can go to the Hall at 40 Young Street on Monday, March 14, between 2pm and 5pm. In Henty, people can go to the Community Centre on Ivor Street on Friday, March 18, between 2pm and 6pm. IN OTHER NEWS: People should remember to bring a medicare card (but if you don't have one you can go along anyway), some photo ID, and a face mask. Children under 15 years old or younger should be accompanied by an adult.

