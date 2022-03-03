sport, local-sport, mitch beer, sunrise ruby, well in sight

UNBEATEN filly Well In Sight will face the toughest test of her career to date at Flemington on Saturday. Albury trainer Mitch Beer has opted against the paddock for the three-year-old filly and will instead start her in the $750,000 Inglis 3YO Sprint (1200m). The filly, who won her third start at Albury on Sunday, will be ridden by Craig Newitt. "I would only run her if it wasn't going to be of determent to the horse but she's pulled up enormous," Beer said. "I couldn't be happier with her. She had a trot around (Wednesday) morning and she hasn't left an oat." ALSO IN SPORT Well In Sight was purchased from the Ciaron Maher and David Eustace stable for $19,000 as an unraced horse by Patriot Bloodstock. In just three starts she has already amassed $53,000 and Saturday's Inglis race pays down to $15,000 for 10th position. Beer said it was worth a crack. "The top two look really hard to beat but outside of those two, anything could win," he said. "There's only 12 in it, and she's a $21 chance so it's worth having a go. "I used to work for Russell Cameron and he said never ever turn a filly or mare out while they're in winning form. So I'm following his advice and we'll give her another start." Meanwhile, Sunrise Ruby will make her return to the track at Moonee Valley on Friday night. After a couple of false starts this preparation, Sunrise Ruby will contest the $60,000 Benchmark 70 Fillies & Mares Handicap (1200m).

