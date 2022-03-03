community,

A "bureaucratic glitch" seems to have denied bushfire recovery funding to a not for profit Upper Murray volunteer group that manages crown land. Tintaldra Recreation Reserve committee of management was deemed a state government entity and therefore ineligible for the Black Summer Bushfire Recovery Grants program. President Jo Mackinnon said the committee for the reserve, which was Department of Environment, Land, Water and Planning land, had submitted an expression of interest and then been asked to apply for funding. Bushfire Recovery Victoria paid for a grant writer to compile a $391,830 application to revitalise the area, with plans including renovating the tennis court, improving toilet facilities and upgrading the playground. Mrs Mackinnon said the online portal had continually shown their submission as assessment pending, so the group only found out its ineligibility when the application was rejected. "It's just one of those bureaucratic glitches ... maybe the reason is because it's automated, but it shouldn't be automated," she said. IN OTHER NEWS: "If someone had taken the time to even look at our application, they would have seen that DELWP itself had given us a letter of support." The committee has since received advice from DELWP that it is effectively a public not-for-profit entity, even though it appears as a state government entity on the Australian Business Register. Indi MP Helen Haines has written to Minister for Emergency Services Bridget McKenzie asking her to reverse this "howler". "This is a bureaucratic stuff up and if anyone with common sense had looked at these applications, they would have realised volunteer-run, not-for-profit community (facilities) are in no way state government entities," Dr Haines said. "They simply use a state government ABN. Gippsland MP Darren Chester has raised similar concerns about three projects in his electorate. Senator McKenzie has been contacted for comment. Mrs Mackinnon said a phone call from the program organisers, or the application listed as ineligible immediately, could have made a difference. "I think the thing that's really disappointing is we weren't given any opportunity to change the situation, which we could have done easily," she said. "If this is what the process is, then the process is flawed and it just takes the human touch to realise that people wouldn't apply for something if they didn't think that they were eligible. "At the end of the day, our application wasn't even given the opportunity to be assessed because it was never even looked at. "It's a big impact on communities who've already suffered through bushfires for the care to not be taken for one phone call to ask what the problem is, it's all it would have taken."

