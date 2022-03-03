coronavirus,

Cases of COVID-19 continue to jump across the Murrumbidgee Local Health District as cases surpass 500. On Thursday NSW Health reported 510 new cases of the virus across the MLHD, consisting of 417 positive rapid antigen tests and 93 positive PCR test results. This is up from yesterday's local figure of 403 across the district, compared to 301 on Tuesday. Across the state 11,338 new COVID-19 cases and nine deaths were reported in the 24 hours to 4pm. IN OTHER NEWS This is an increase on yesterday's 10,650 new cases which was the first time the state had been above 10,000 cases since February 16 this year. There are 1035 COVID-19 patients in hospital across NSW, with 43 in ICU. The federal government's online vaccine clinic finder can be used to locate a clinic and book a jab. For assistance accessing a COVID-19 test or vaccination, call the Murrumbidgee COVID-19 Hotline on 1800 831 099.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/135794542/3407b03f-cc24-4020-a4e4-1e35e3002797.jpg/r3_0_1198_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg