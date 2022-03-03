sport, local-sport,

Despite being held virtually this year, Sport Albury Wodonga is hoping to still have many people enjoy the return of the Young Achiever of the Year Award and Hall of Fame on Friday night. The link to the live stream can be found on the Sport Albury Wodonga Facebook page, with the presentation commencing at 7pm. The Young Achiever award recipient will be chosen from five finalists, Campbell Chesser, Zachary Aldred, Ollie Davis, Tess Palubiski and Jack Boulton. ALSO IN SPORT: There will also be 10 border sportspeople inducted into the Hall of Fame, with Jess Foley, Josh Kennedy, Andrew McDonald, David McPartland, Stephen Mowlam, Greg Griffiths, Amy Chapman, Patrick Murphy, Archie Thompson and Joshua Thornton to receive the honour. The SAW committee decided to take the event online due to attendance hesitancy due to Covid. The link for the stream is https://bit.ly/3MfCg7x Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/JENdlSLDLKe9as/00c7b583-bfc7-45f4-aabe-b90adca0208e.jpg/r0_132_5311_3133_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg