sport, australian-rules-football, kodee lowe, wahgunyah, western australia

Wahgunyah's Kodee Lowe has been forced to make the tough decision to leave the den for employment reasons. Lowe, 26, recently told Lions' officials that he was relocating to Kalgoorlie in Western Australia. Although the Lions support Lowe's decision, it is a bitter pill for the club to swallow losing its reigning best and fairest winner. Lowe said he hoped to return to his home club in the not too distant future. "An employment opportunity has come up and a bit of a change in career that I've decided to take," Lowe said. "I still intend to play football and will probably sign with the Mines Rovers. "The hardest part for me was leaving Wahgunyah when it's struggling for players. "I'm that passionate about the club and I've been helping as much as I can with recruiting and organising practice matches. "I definitely think that I will be back at the club at some point. "But I'm looking forward to the sea change and a new challenge in Western Australia." Wahgunyah has endured a tumultuous off-season and were staring at the grim prospect of going into recess at the start of the year. However, a plea for players and going public with the club's plight in The Border Mail last month has seen a drastic increase in player numbers. ALSO IN SPORT Lowe said the future of the club looked a lot brighter than it did a month ago. "I suggested to the club that it should contact The Border Mail to get a bit of publicity about the club's situation," Lowe said. "Once the story got out there, it seemed to be the wake up call a few people needed to be stung into action. "Once people realised how dire the situation was, they started supporting the club instead of waiting for things to happen. "There were a lot of people who were happy to be finger pointing from a distance but now they have put their hand up and become involved. "A lot of people, led by president Darryl Hore have really stood up and are doing an awesome job now."

