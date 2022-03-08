Wodonga Real Estate Best Agents is celebrating the impressive women on their team this International Women's Day. The team is predominantly women, 15 of the 20 to be exact, working across all facets of the business including sales, property management and administration. Women on the team include Liz Pechloff, Sharon Grolman, Tayah Andrews, Vera Craik, Silviya Saric, Skye O'Connor, Cadence Byatt, Donna Martin, Aki Stefanidakis, Emily Batten, Jacquie Sterk, Meagan Fisher-Smith, Romee Thwaites, Tayla Hider and Renee Saunders. "Key traits required in real estate are empathy, understanding and the ability to multi-task. Our women offer these traits in spades," Wodonga Real Estate Best Agents principal Mark Rosevear said. "We provide a safe, supportive and flexible work environment where every team member's contribution is valued and they are encouraged to be the best they can be and aspire to be leaders in their field." Silviya Saric, who has been with the agency for four years, is proving to be one such leader after winning Rate my Agents, Agent of the year award for Albury Wodonga, Wodonga and Tallangatta. "These awards are a worthy acknowledgement for her outstanding work ethic, genuine care for her clients and dedication to providing a high level of customer service," Mark said. Silviya prides herself on finding her clients the right home. "I listen to my buyers to understand what's really important to them and find property that suits their needs rather than showing them something they don't need," Silviya said as she finished showing clients through a home they'd just purchased. "It's a great time to be a woman in real estate. Women can be empathic to the needs of the buyer and on the flipside we can advise vendors how to best present their homes for sale." The team is supportive and works together to get the best outcome for clients. "We understand there are different personality types and we try to marry up the right sales agent with the personality of the vendor," Silviya said. Wodonga Real Estate Best Agents is locally owned and operated. "Our values are based on hard work, knowledge, expertise, honesty and integrity. We are committed to assisting you with the home you're selling, the house you're buying or the property you're looking to rent," Mark said. "We are proudly the region's largest rental agency and the largest residential, land and lifestyle property specialists."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/hAYf5uV8h5f2xWYCvhVdDZ/e7b69ba9-6c8e-4e71-a434-774d9be0b0fd.JPG/r0_30_2031_1178_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Wodonga Real Estate Best Agents celebrate International Women's Day

Dedication awarded: Sales agent Silviya Saric has been awarded for her hard work and dedication in the real estate industry. Silviya prides herself on finding her clients the right home. Picture: Supplied Wodonga Real Estate Best Agents is celebrating the impressive women on their team this International Women's Day. The team is predominantly women, 15 of the 20 to be exact, working across all facets of the business including sales, property management and administration. Women on the team include Liz Pechloff, Sharon Grolman, Tayah Andrews, Vera Craik, Silviya Saric, Skye O'Connor, Cadence Byatt, Donna Martin, Aki Stefanidakis, Emily Batten, Jacquie Sterk, Meagan Fisher-Smith, Romee Thwaites, Tayla Hider and Renee Saunders. "Key traits required in real estate are empathy, understanding and the ability to multi-task. Our women offer these traits in spades," Wodonga Real Estate Best Agents principal Mark Rosevear said. "We provide a safe, supportive and flexible work environment where every team member's contribution is valued and they are encouraged to be the best they can be and aspire to be leaders in their field." Silviya Saric, who has been with the agency for four years, is proving to be one such leader after winning Rate my Agents, Agent of the year award for Albury Wodonga, Wodonga and Tallangatta. "These awards are a worthy acknowledgement for her outstanding work ethic, genuine care for her clients and dedication to providing a high level of customer service," Mark said. Silviya prides herself on finding her clients the right home. "I listen to my buyers to understand what's really important to them and find property that suits their needs rather than showing them something they don't need," Silviya said as she finished showing clients through a home they'd just purchased. "It's a great time to be a woman in real estate. Women can be empathic to the needs of the buyer and on the flipside we can advise vendors how to best present their homes for sale." The team is supportive and works together to get the best outcome for clients. "We understand there are different personality types and we try to marry up the right sales agent with the personality of the vendor," Silviya said. Wodonga Real Estate Best Agents is locally owned and operated. "Our values are based on hard work, knowledge, expertise, honesty and integrity. We are committed to assisting you with the home you're selling, the house you're buying or the property you're looking to rent," Mark said. "We are proudly the region's largest rental agency and the largest residential, land and lifestyle property specialists." SHARE