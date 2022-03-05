community,

Wodonga and Albury received a wet start to March, with 57mm of rain recorded in Wodonga to 9am on March 1. It was the wettest March day since the 88mm recorded in 2012. A wet January then a dry February was followed by a wetter than average March in 2012 at Wodonga. This has only occurred previously three times back to 1860 - 1874, 1891 and 1956. These three years saw above-average rainfalls in Victoria and NSW and floods occurred at many places. Referring to the wettest February since 1893 at many places, from Redcliffe down to Lismore and Ballina, the magnitude of the 1893 flood was much bigger than the current flood, but, of course, there were very few homes in 1893. Wangaratta had a dry February, with only 16.2mm - the driest for February for four years. The mean maximum temperature of 29.8 degrees was 1.2 degrees below normal. The mean minimum temperature of 13.2 was 0.6 below the February normal of 13.8. During January and February in Wangaratta this year, the highest temperature did not reach 37 degrees for the first time since 1989. The flood rains in South East Queensland are unprecedented. Brisbane recorded 887mm this month, making this the wettest February since 1893, with an all-time record three-day rainfall of 677mm. Redcliffe on the Sunshine Coast recorded 1073mm for February - the wettest for February since 1473.6mm in February 1893. The three-day total of 844mm is also an all-time record in the past 135 years. Beerburrum with 971mm and South Port, with 410mm also both recorded their wettest February since 1893. The flood rains then moved southwards to Lismore and Casino, where both places also had their wettest February since 1893. By contrast, Mackay, some 350km further north, recorded its driest January to February since 1998, with only 246mm. This town missed the full brunt of the February 1893 floods, which delivered a record 3000mm to Crohamhurst in February 1893, with 908mm falling in one day. The rainfall pattern in 1892 for the last half of that year was very similar to that of the last six months of last year in Victoria. The year 1893 was very wet in Victoria. Many places were subject to floods and we are set to cop it early April just before Easter and again during June, a week before the Queen's Birthday weekend and again about June 21.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/vHY76HvbmdzrEjnU6er3NK/9daae493-96f3-4a9e-85e9-4dc429458c13.jpg/r0_104_4275_2519_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg