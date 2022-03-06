news, local-news,

John Scales jokes that he can't remember what he had for breakfast yesterday "but by some miracle" he can recall every detail of the first Mitta Muster 50 years ago. The 67-year-old born and bred Mitta man was a mere lad when the Towong Shire gave the community a small grant to stage an event to celebrate its centenary. A meeting was called and Vern Forrest, Mitta's "entrepreneurial" publican at the time, declared "let's make it big", according to Mr Scales. And so it was decided a mighty muster would be held as a one-time event. Back in 1972, there was little to recommend the old football grounds by way of facilities "so a few tarps were strung up over the pine trees and we set about making an event". As luck would have it, Mitta appeared blessed with some fairly handy - and famous - fellas in showjumping father and son legends Len and Geoff McVean and "undisputed" wood chopping champion Gary Smith, who had national and international connections. Meanwhile Robbie McClelland wasn't too bad on a motorbike - "well he could wheelstand the length of the football ground" - and an assortment of sprints, athletics and other activities was organised for the first program. "They jumped in arms and all," Mr Scales recalls. "We're all pretty lucky to live up here ... they gave us something to hang our hat on." There were plenty of willing volunteers ready to pitch in for the working bees in the month before the event - particularly when Vern offered free beer to helpers. "We drank wholeheartedly," Mr Scales recalls. The muster proved a "phenomenal" success with more than 500 people attending. Afterwards a letter drop went out to canvas community interest in an annual event. "The response was incredible; people came out of the woodwork to lend their support to the Mighty Mitta Muster," Mr Scales says. There hasn't been one missed since. A mini muster was held in 2003 after "everyone got burned out" and "we scraped through by the skin of our teeth" to stage a COVID-restricted event last year. But, as with any good story, there's a twist to the tale of those halcyon days of the inaugural muster. "We had a pretty handy profit at the end of it and the proceeds, which were in the thousands, were to go to the Royal Children's Hospital," Mr Scales reveals. "However we were a bit surprised when Vern sent us an account for the 'free' beer - and that took a chunk out. "But actually we didn't mind paying because (without Vern) this would never have got off the ground." A volunteer committee with "incredible stamina and strength" is what's kept the Mighty Mitta Muster going strong for 50 years. This year, on the back of a tightly COVID-regulated event in 2021, the muster is pulling out all the stops to celebrate its anniversary. The Rooftop Express Show all the way from Queensland - combining Aussie comedy, thrilling horsemanship skills and stunts - will headline the golden celebrations next weekend. But what keeps this community event going strong year after year is the down-to-earth nature of a country shindig that has drawn in crowds of more than 5000 in its best years. It's family fun you don't see every day - we're talking whip cracking, egg throws, wood chopping, tug-of-war, strong man and woman challenges, horse and novelty events, and dog jumping. There's a stockman's challenge, market stalls and plenty for the kids to see and do; and this year Albury's Helifly will run joy rides over the Mitta Valley. John Scales, one of the long-standing stalwarts of the annual muster, says he could never have imagined how the event would grow from its grassroots inception back in 1972. From trapeze acts and jousting to jaw-dropping aerial bike acrobatics, Mr Scales says there's something spectacular on show every year. "It was our goal 40 years ago to get a new act every year," he explains. "We've retained our grassroots entertainment leaning towards something sensational." Mr Scales, who has taken it in turns to swap president, secretary and committee roles with mate Mark "Radar" Smith for 45 years, says the new committee has incredible stamina and strength. That includes daughter Ebony Glass as secretary. "I wore out but I still help out on the day with MC duties and I'm heavily involved with the dog jump," he says. The muster is the sum of its parts - passionate people who have helped inject millions of dollars into the community from event proceeds. Mr Scales says you wouldn't recognise today's grounds from when the event was first scratched out at the Magorra Park Recreation Reserve. He says the likes of "wonderful Mitta man" Scott Giltrap have helped ensure the event's viability. "Scott wears Mitta on his sleeve, he has been a great supporter and I'm proud to call him a mate," Mr Scales says. His favourite part of the muster is on a Monday afternoon, when all the crowds have gone. "As soon it's finished we hold back a slab from the bar and look around and say, 'We've bloody well pulled it off again'," Mr Scales laughs.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/PDupDCSG52UXrq68xwPPyU/c0c6de24-795d-4d36-81bb-00454c8d5d9a.jpg/r0_73_4596_2670_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg