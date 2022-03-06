news, local-news,

A Charles Sturt University occupational therapy student in Albury says winning a rice grower's scholarship will help her complete her studies, so she can return and give back to her agrarian home community. Jerilderie's Tiarna Burke has won a $3000 book award, named after leading Coleambally rice grower Peter Connor who was a long standing vice-president of the Ricegrowers' Association of Australia, to put towards the cost of her course materials Ms Burke said growing up on mixed-cropping farm herself she was familiar with the types of injuries farmers could have and she would like to return to her area to provide rare, specialist care. IN OTHER NEWS: "We only have the hospital and the doctors (in Jerilderie) we don't actually have any physiotherapists OT's or any actual specialists," she said. "The closest is in Albury or Shepparton, which is an hour and a half at least." Ms Burke received her scholarship as the runner-up of the $10,000 Greg Graham Memorial scholarship, which went to Tocumwal's Thomas Hatty. Mr Hatty, who grew up on a rice farm, is half way through a double bachelor degree in Agricultural Science and Commerce at Latrobe University in Melbourne. Similarly to Ms Burke, Mr Hatty said he could see himself returning to his home town. "If there's the opportunity to take over the farm I'd love to do that and give back to the local area," he said. Mr Hatty said the scholarship was a great opportunity to focus more on his studies. "It helps me have the knowledge to come back to the farm," he said. "My dad always told me not to stay in my home town forever, it's always there to come back, but you can only learn so much and experience so many things staying in that one area. "I can finish my degree and then help give back to the (Rice Growers') organisation further down the track if I end up involved with them, whether that's from a farming point of view or a business point of view." The Greg Graham Memorial Scholarship is named after past RGA President Greg Graham of Deniliquin who died suddenly on New Year's Day in 1983. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/128816459/9f8ec0dd-b37b-44f6-b7e9-259a89335918.jpg/r2_230_5163_3146_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg