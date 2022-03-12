For more than two decades, the Upper Murray Seeds (UMS) team of qualified and experienced researchers have been breeding and developing different varieties of pasture and forage seed under authentic farming conditions. A major focus of the program is to continually increase productivity and profitability. The UMS research and development program was first established in the Upper Murray region of New South Wales. In 2018, the program relocated to the Cressy Research Station in the Tasmanian Midlands. Since then, the station has undergone extensive renovations including significant investment into drainage, buildings, and infrastructure. "After completing the first fixed-irrigation installation in the station's history, laying kilometres of mains piping and building several new-plant breeding nurseries our vision for the UMS Cressy Research Station is being realised," Research Station manager Tim Smallbon said. "Upper Murray Seeds has established research trial blocks for various pasture species and the assessment of new cultivars for the Australian market is well underway. "We have been thrilled to welcome both local farmers and University students to our site with a solid focus on providing industry-led research and development." This centre of excellence is where new varieties are developed and assessed under a system of replicated trial plots and broader grazing trials. Each variety is evaluated for beneficial traits such as yield, palatability, and persistence, ensuring they remain consistent over a number of seasons. Continual investment into plant breeding is a major focus for the Upper Murray Seeds team, with the recent announcement of their two new Australian-bred late-maturing ryegrass varieties. Allure is a new late-maturing Italian ryegrass that displays rapid establishment and will persist for two seasons under favourable conditions. It is a game-changing variety in the diploid Italian market, with its outstanding performance and impressive overall dry matter production. Torpedo LM is a very late maturing variety that sets a new standard in overall pasture production for annual ryegrasses. Exceptional winter production combined with the benefits of a very late maturity makes Torpedo the ultimate choice for a season-long, high-performance pasture. Upper Murray Seeds' range of premium grasses, clovers, lucerne and forage cereals are available from your local rural store this autumn. More information: www.uppermurrayseeds.com.au or call Northern Victoria area manager Damien Glass on 0427 406 464.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/hAYf5uV8h5f2xWYCvhVdDZ/72cbdc7c-af0c-4252-a232-37ac8da3bd7a.JPG/r0_373_4032_2651_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Excellence in research and innovation at Upper Murray Seeds

+3





MORE GALLERIES For more than two decades, the Upper Murray Seeds (UMS) team of qualified and experienced researchers have been breeding and developing different varieties of pasture and forage seed under authentic farming conditions. A major focus of the program is to continually increase productivity and profitability. The UMS research and development program was first established in the Upper Murray region of New South Wales. In 2018, the program relocated to the Cressy Research Station in the Tasmanian Midlands. Since then, the station has undergone extensive renovations including significant investment into drainage, buildings, and infrastructure. "After completing the first fixed-irrigation installation in the station's history, laying kilometres of mains piping and building several new-plant breeding nurseries our vision for the UMS Cressy Research Station is being realised," Research Station manager Tim Smallbon said.

"Upper Murray Seeds has established research trial blocks for various pasture species and the assessment of new cultivars for the Australian market is well underway.

"We have been thrilled to welcome both local farmers and University students to our site with a solid focus on providing industry-led research and development." This centre of excellence is where new varieties are developed and assessed under a system of replicated trial plots and broader grazing trials.

Each variety is evaluated for beneficial traits such as yield, palatability, and persistence, ensuring they remain consistent over a number of seasons. Continual investment into plant breeding is a major focus for the Upper Murray Seeds team, with the recent announcement of their two new Australian-bred late-maturing ryegrass varieties.

Allure is a new late-maturing Italian ryegrass that displays rapid establishment and will persist for two seasons under favourable conditions. It is a game-changing variety in the diploid Italian market, with its outstanding performance and impressive overall dry matter production. Torpedo LM is a very late maturing variety that sets a new standard in overall pasture production for annual ryegrasses.

Exceptional winter production combined with the benefits of a very late maturity makes Torpedo the ultimate choice for a season-long, high-performance pasture. Upper Murray Seeds' range of premium grasses, clovers, lucerne and forage cereals are available from your local rural store this autumn.

More information: www.uppermurrayseeds.com.au or call Northern Victoria area manager Damien Glass on 0427 406 464. SHARE