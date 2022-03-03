sport, local-sport,

MTB De Femme is back for another year after a spell due to Covid. Event founder Jo Prothero is expecting just under 100 women to take to the Falls Creek trails from Friday until Sunday, with six riding groups set to cater for all abilities. The event was first held back in 2017 and aims to encourage women to give the sport a go. "It's just about getting women out on their bikes in a fun, safe and relaxed environment with other like-minded women," Prothero said. "A lot of women have had a bad experience on a bike and it's all about trying to undo some of that and give them confidence. "By meeting other female riders hopefully they'll connect and go on to ride with each other in the future." ALSO IN SPORT: The three-day program will include a social ride, skills clinic with the Fastline Bikademy, bike checks and yoga. Local riders will lead the groups.

