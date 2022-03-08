Supporting career growth

At Stean Nicholls Real Estate women are integral to the business and make up the majority of the team with 12 of the 17 team members women. Needless to say, the team will be celebrating International Women's Day with career-progression training followed by a team lunch. "The women in our business underpin and demonstrate our core values as a business, and it is important to recognise and celebrate this contribution, not only today, but every day," sales administration Madeleine Ulbrick said. This year's International Women's Day theme is "Choose to Challenge," at Stean Nicholls this notion is applied everyday. "As a team and a business we are always striving to improve and challenge ourselves," Madeleine said. "We support the women in our business to grow, take risks in their career and to live a balanced and supported life, both professionally and personally. In particular, the women in our team are supported through constant training and flexibility of career development and growth. "Many of the women in our team started in different positions to what they are currently in, and it is a privilege for our business to support this growth. "Our amazing team of women combine to provide a warm and professional approach to everything they do. "Their experience, skills and commitment make them such an asset to our business." While it's hard to separate the skills of the team and single out one person, the team wants to make special mention of the office manager Heather. "Heather is supportive to all around her and there is nothing she cannot do," Madeleine said. Stean Nicholls is a boutique real estate firm servicing the Albury Wodonga region since 1988. "We offer an outside-the-square approach to our sales and marketing along with a high level of expertise in these areas. We pride ourselves on offering consistency of quality in everything we do," Madeleine said. "We are leaders in our region and along with our highly skilled and experienced team we strive for success for our vendors and landlords and love to support our local community." That local support is through sponsorship of sporting clubs, performing arts and businesses. "We sponsor a local rugby club, The Steamers, their women's team has made huge strides in the past couple of years, and we are thrilled to be a part of this growth," Madeleine said. "Our own Emma Clements plays for the team, and we enjoy supporting the development and opportunity it provides to the women in our region in what is usually a male-dominated sport." Learn more at steannicholls.com.au/, search Stean Nicholls on Facebook or call the team on (02) 6021 5233.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/hAYf5uV8h5f2xWYCvhVdDZ/b00a7180-49e9-4b38-9ba9-39354827c41a.jpg/r0_500_8107_5080_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Supporting career growth for women at Stean Nicholls Real Estate

At Stean Nicholls Real Estate women are integral to the business and make up the majority of the team with 12 of the 17 team members women. Needless to say, the team will be celebrating International Women's Day with career-progression training followed by a team lunch. "The women in our business underpin and demonstrate our core values as a business, and it is important to recognise and celebrate this contribution, not only today, but every day," sales administration Madeleine Ulbrick said. This year's International Women's Day theme is "Choose to Challenge," at Stean Nicholls this notion is applied everyday. "As a team and a business we are always striving to improve and challenge ourselves," Madeleine said. "We support the women in our business to grow, take risks in their career and to live a balanced and supported life, both professionally and personally. In particular, the women in our team are supported through constant training and flexibility of career development and growth. "Many of the women in our team started in different positions to what they are currently in, and it is a privilege for our business to support this growth. "Our amazing team of women combine to provide a warm and professional approach to everything they do. "Their experience, skills and commitment make them such an asset to our business." While it's hard to separate the skills of the team and single out one person, the team wants to make special mention of the office manager Heather. "Heather is supportive to all around her and there is nothing she cannot do," Madeleine said. Stean Nicholls is a boutique real estate firm servicing the Albury Wodonga region since 1988. "We offer an outside-the-square approach to our sales and marketing along with a high level of expertise in these areas. We pride ourselves on offering consistency of quality in everything we do," Madeleine said. "We are leaders in our region and along with our highly skilled and experienced team we strive for success for our vendors and landlords and love to support our local community." That local support is through sponsorship of sporting clubs, performing arts and businesses. "We sponsor a local rugby club, The Steamers, their women's team has made huge strides in the past couple of years, and we are thrilled to be a part of this growth," Madeleine said. "Our own Emma Clements plays for the team, and we enjoy supporting the development and opportunity it provides to the women in our region in what is usually a male-dominated sport." Learn more at steannicholls.com.au/, search Stean Nicholls on Facebook or call the team on (02) 6021 5233. SHARE