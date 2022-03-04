news, local-news,

THE Albury Showground Trust will not be required to pay more than $200,000 in water and sewer costs as part of a camping upgrade at its home. The concession by Albury Council was approved at its meeting on Thursday night. It followed trust chairman and immediate past councillor Henk van de Ven addressing his successors remotely via Zoom in a public forum before the meeting. "From our perspective it is critical that we don't have to find that extra....in terms of infrastructure contributions because that would cause a considerable amount of pain in this development," he said. Waiving the costs equates to $69,339 for stage one and $133,711 for the second phase of work. Mr van de Ven stressed the benefits of upgrading camping amenities, saying an anecdotal survey found $1 spent on staying on the showground resulted in $7 being spent in the community through groceries, fuel and entertainment. Deputy mayor Steve Bowen said it was clear there needed to be improvements and they should result in visitors staying longer. Also at Thursday night's meeting, Cr Bowen used urgent business to suggest Albury Council assist communities in northern NSW devastated by recent flooding. "I'd like to request that the CEO to explore through the Office of Local Government co-ordination unit any assistance opportunities that might be provided by Albury City Council to the flood-affected northern rivers and other LGAs and also to share that our thoughts are with the people and their families that are affected by this significant event," he said. Meanwhile, Cr Bowen, renowned for his colourful garb, marked the debut display of the progressive pride flag in the council chamber by wearing a rainbow suit and tie. The council voted last month to furnish the LGBTQI A+ symbol in the chamber on special occasions. The unfurling of the flag on the table at the centre of the chamber on Thursday night preceded Sydney's Mardi Gras celebrations this weekend.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/XJLgPnEdnKaFugZzKyL6Sw/a9cc4cc1-32db-4863-9588-fcaad4a3abdc.jpg/r0_348_4870_3100_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg