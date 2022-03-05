Counting the huge cost of flood damage

comment, opinion,

The ongoing floods in Southern Queensland and across the border in NSW will cause millions and millions of dollars damage - that is aside from the tragic loss of life. Being so far away makes it difficult to understand the scale of the devastation. Heavy torrential rain on the eastern side of the divide only has one way to go - east to ocean. So far, the judicious operation of Wivenhoe dam, situated 80 kilometres from Brisbane and currently at 160 per cent of capacity, is providing critical flood mitigation. Maybe the idiot fringe standing in the way of increasing air room in Warragamba near Sydney to control flooding on the Nepean and Hawkesbury should take note. The golden take from the flooding is that it has been claimed to be a record flood in the last 1000 years. Seems politicians are now meteorologists and geologists. No doubt they gained the information from the Bruce Pascoe library. Much has been written about the outstanding achievements of John Landy, who died in rural Castlemaine last week. And much more will be written about a remarkable athlete, agricultural scientist, environmentalist, Victorian Governor and devoted family man. Not to be forgotten is in 1949 and 1950, John Landy played Australian rules football for Dookie College when he was at the University of Melbourne's Dookie College campus and won the 1950 Central Goulburn Valley Football League's best and fairest award. Those who knew him in his agricultural role have described him as a "really decent, ethical, good bloke". Politicians try as they might but are regularly scorned, ridiculed and are the butt of sarcasm. However, anecdotally, particularly rural members, work their collective buts off racking up long hours and continuously have rubber hitting the road. And this is across the political divide. After several terms in office, most parliamentary members harvest a healthy percentage of a personal vote where voters cast aside traditional party allegiances. They really would have to head off the reservation not to be returned term after term. The wild card is always a pre-selection quibble that is grossly annoying but is, in essence, the heady stuff of democracy. A good, hardworking local member must also absorb any political fallout that the party leaders cop usually at the hands of a baying media. Also in play are the screeching demands of sectional interests that are espoused suggesting that there is no tomorrow. After all, in the majority of cases, their personal opinion or the opinion of those that elected them is hashed, mashed and bashed in the political process. But do not despair, as there can be winners and grinners. In far off Queensland, the Paradise Dam, on the Burnett River 80km south-west of Bundaberg, will once again have a capacity 300,000 megalitres of water. When the dam was restored two years ago, the Queensland Labor government ripped down the height of the dam wall, severely reducing capacity, fearful for its integrity. The local irrigators were incensed with the very possibility that plantings of productive fruit trees would wither and perish. In August 2020, a group of Bundaberg farmers launched a class action, focused on the alleged negligent management of Paradise Dam and deceptive and misleading conduct by water manger, Sunwater, and the Queensland government. After repeatedly saying no, the state government with hefty assistance from the federal government, will now reinstate the dam wall. And leading the charge has been the newly elected ALP member for the region Tom Smith, who continually belted his Brisbane-based ALP government to rescind its decision. A farmer said, "We've been lucky to have Tom Smith in the region. He has fought hard for us on this issue. There are a lot of people that have played a part in getting to where we are now, but I think our local member deserves a pat on the back," he said. "In all my interactions, discussions and communications with the Water Minister Glenn Butcher have been good too." This only goes to prove that good politicians are dam good value.

