Calling all Border Dachshund owners. That's the message from Albury's Jayli McRae who has organised an ultimate Dachshund meet up and play date event at Wodonga's Belvoir Dog Park on Saturday. Ms McRae said at least 50 Dachshunds and other small breed dogs would be in attendance. "I own a Dachshund and I've seen how popular the breed has become, so I thought why not see how many we can get together," she said. "I always wanted a Dachshund and I finally have one now. "There's an Albury-Wodonga Dachshund group which is where I know a lot of owners. IN OTHER NEWS: "But I wanted to expand it beyond that and reach as many as I could. "There's over 100 people interested, but there's at least more than 50 dogs coming. "Other small breed dogs are welcome as well, it's not just Dachshunds." A treat stand will also be operated by Fair Dinkum Aussie Pet Products on the day. No registration is required, but entry is a gold coin donation with all funds raised to be donated to Lavington-based Dunroamin Animal Rescue. "We had a cat adopted from Dunroamin and they do such awesome work. I've had a lot to do with them in the past and have always tried to donate to them," Ms McRae said. The event runs from 11am to 2.30pm.

