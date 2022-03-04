sport, australian-rules-football,

Josh Muraca's breakthrough at Myrtleford is giving his coaches reason to believe the future of the club is in safe hands. Muraca emerged as a senior Ovens and Murray footballer last season, grasping his opportunity with both hands after biding his time in the reserves. It's his attitude as much as his ability which has impressed the Saints hierarchy. "Some young guys have put in really big pre-seasons and Josh Muraca definitely comes to mind," co-coach Dawson Simpson said. "He's been a slow burn in thirds a couple of years ago, he was excellent there and was probably pushing to play senior footy but didn't get a go. "Last year, he got to play a few reserve games early, got better each week and broke into the senior side and held his spot the entire rest of the year. "Josh has gone from strength to strength and he's a good young kid who listens and is eager to learn. "That's what you really strive for, to develop players into better footballers and people. "Josh is a prime example; head down, bum up, he never sulked about being in the twos, just worked hard and got better. "He's so attentive. If you call him for something from the bench, he straight away listens and actions it, which is great. "His attention span is enormous for a young kid and that's something we really try to promote and reward. "Players like him, Declan Bren and Ryley Bouker are the future of the club. ALSO IN SPORT "They're just trying to go out and get a job and get better at their footy, so we put a lot of time into those kids." Jye Gribbin is another young player catching the eye at Myrtleford as Simpson and co-coach Jake Sharp assess their options heading into round one on April 2. "Jye hasn't played a senior game yet but the amount of progress he's made this year has been sensational," Simpson enthused. "He's fitter than ever, he's jumping at the ball, he's changed from a ruck-forward role to more of a permanent forward and he's really taken that by the throat." Myrtleford face Lavington in a practice match next Saturday, March 12.

