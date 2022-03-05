news, local-news,

A ball pit, trampoline and a sensory room are just a few of the activities available at Albury's first out of school care service for children with disabilities, which is now taking enrollments. Disability service provider LiveBetter is offering NDIS participants between the ages of 5 and 18 before and after school care at its Townsend Street venue. Disability coordinator Emma-Kate Charlton said the program would have similar hours and school drop off and pick up services to other out of school care programs on the Border, but there was a strong focus on tailoring activities to suit each individual's needs, whether they be physical, academic, emotional, social or life skills. "We have specialised and trained staff to work with disabilities," she said. "You just don't get that in that mainstream before and after school care. "[We get] people who understand the disability and how to work with it, so that it's not a barrier and it just lets them expand their skills and develop so much more." IN OTHER NEWS: As well as the sensory room, participants will have access to a commercial kitchen, a large outdoor area with a basketball ring, a shaded play area, raised garden beds, barbecue facilities and five multipurpose rooms. Ms Charlton said she was dedicated to adapting the centre and service to suit clients. "No disability's the same, everyone has different goals," she said. "Really the possibilities are endless; if a room doesn't work I'm happy to take everything out and re-set it up based on the clientele we have." Korri Sullivan has enrolled her 11-year-old son, Kayden, in the new service, which she said was exactly what her family needed. "Kayden's been to normal after school care programs through schools and stuff before and they just don't work for him," she said. "They don't cater to his needs, there's not enough supervision or ratio of staff to students, it's just not right for him, so this is just perfect." Ms Sullivan said she was relieved and excited the centre was open. "We've got a lot of changes happening this year and it's just really great to know that he's going to be safe and settled and with people who will understand him," she said. "I've also got a younger child who goes to a school in Wodonga and it's very much a juggling act trying to be in two places at once, twice a day, every day, as well as working... so it's really good to know that at least Kayden has somewhere he can go." Ms Sullivan said there were many Border families who would need the service. "Anyone with a child that has disabilities or autism or anything like that, this would just be perfect," she said. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/128816459/2b7c120a-6b88-4d47-b256-3f66e4dd5974.jpg/r0_210_5472_3302_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg