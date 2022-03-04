sport, local-sport,

The spirit of cricket is alive and well at Baranduda. Bragging rights were on the line last weekend in the under-14 derby between Baranduda Blue and Baranduda Silver when a moment of true sportsmanship lit up the match. Peter Cooper was playing a crucial innings for Silver, who were chasing 162 for victory, when he was given out caught behind. But before he'd got off the ground, opposition wicketkeeper Max Hobbs spoke up. "The bowling side was probably in a better position at the time and Peter was one of our better batters," coach Nick Bowles explained. "He flicked one, it ended up coming off his pad, they appealed and he walked off. "He nearly got off when Max, the keeper, said to the umpire 'I don't think he hit it' and they got him back on. "It was amazing to see that and we try to celebrate that stuff every week. ALSO IN SPORT "Regardless of what's happened in the game, we like to see the players showing that sort of sportsmanship and being respectful towards the other team." Hobbs' actions ended up contributing to an extraordinary climax to the game. The reprieved Cooper went on to score an unbeaten 58 off 84 balls, including six boundaries, as Silver battled to stay in the game. With just two deliveries remaining, his side were bowled out for 161 and the match finished as a tie. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/131362666/08d1fb86-41e2-4bd8-b88f-93ce2c0efac5.jpg/r359_507_5568_3450_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg