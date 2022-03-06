OUR SAY: Mighty Mitta Muster the perfect antidote to some troubling times

news, local-news,

In these times of ever-increasing uncertainty, especially with troubling events far, far away, it's good to have something constant and familiar. Russia's invasion of Ukraine is at the pinnacle of those events that we cannot control, creating a pervading sense of unease and worry. The COVID-19 pandemic of these past two years, too, has - for all the enormous effort of individuals within our own community - been something we have simply had to ride out. IN OTHER NEWS: We could observe border closures, maintain social distancing and do all that was ask of us, but if a new strain arose or if we hadn't had the wondrous gift of great minds developing vaccines we would again feel quite powerless. It is here that the importance of community comes through. We need to feel a part of a world that we can still make our own contribution to in order to create a sense of purpose going forward. If we were just to look out through the prism of calamitous world events, hope would be hard to find. There are, of course, plenty of things to feel good about. MORE OPINION And right up there as an example of the positive is the Mighty Mitta Muster. The event has been such an intrinsic part of our region's fabric that it is no surprise to hear that it is now hitting its 50th anniversary. Begun way back in 1972, the muster is the epitome of the strength inherent in individuals coming together to create something much bigger than themselves. The motivations are many and varied, but right up there near the top of the list would be putting on a show with the with the kind of thrilling entertainment that also tells the unique story of regional Australia. Long-time stalwart of the muster John Scales says there has always been one eye on a standout act. Another key element though has been the humble attractions that people don't get to see every day - from whip cracking and wood chopping through to the horse and novelty events and dog jumping. With COVID-19 cutting its swathe through last year's event, we look forward to the muster making a spectacular return to business-as-usual. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/zTpV5j6X6iLmSh5SbcmSaP/5a9de419-5cd5-4bb0-9479-14a28b3eef12.jpg/r3_98_5493_3200_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg