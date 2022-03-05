news, local-news,

Border rugby league player Etu Uaisele is still pinching himself about the prospect of lining up alongside some of his childhood heroes in the Tongan jersey. The former Parramatta and Penrith back moved to Border in 2016 when he signed with the Albury Thunder, but will pull on his nation's colours for what could be the last time in a charity match for victims of the Tongan tsunami at Beenleigh, south of Brisbane, on Saturday night. Uaisele and his wife, Ofa, anxiously awaited contacted from family after the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai volcano erupted in January, but said all were safe and well and had begun to rebuild. "Some of the family needed water, which was the hardest bit, but everyone is getting back to a normal life now," he said. "I'm just happy everyone is safe." Uaisele has been named alongside some of the game's greats including The Raging Bull Gorden Tallis, Willie Mason and Jim Dymock, who coached him in the Tongan national side at the 2008 Rugby League World Cup. They'll face an Australian All-Stars side spearheaded by Kangaroos representative Greg Bird, 2010 Dally M Medallist Todd Carney and gifted winger of the 1970s and 80s Kerry Boustead. "It's crazy. I was watching some of these guys when I was growing up, so to actually get to play with and against them is exciting," Uaisele said. "It's a good cause and it's good to bring so many people together to fundraise for Tonga. "We'll be signing and auctioning off our jerseys after the game so everything will go towards the fundraiser." IN OTHER NEWS: The Wodonga Wombats player is also excited his four children will be able to share the experience with him. "I'm taking my family up there too because my kids never got to see me play for Tonga," Uaisele said. "This could be the last time I put the Tongan jersey on, so to have my family there to watch the game and for my kids to experience what they missed out on will be great. It's pretty special. "Everyone's family and friends in Brisbane and that area are all coming to watch. I think everyone is excited to put the Tongan jersey on again." The game was organised by International Legends of League and is expected to draw a strong crowd despite the major floods in South East Queensland this week. "The biggest thing that is being said is that people in the community want something good because at the moment it's all been negative," event organiser Troy Byers said. "John Hopoate is one of our friends and between him and Rebel Sport they wanted to do something for Tonga, so all the money raised will be matched by them dollar for dollar."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/beau.greenway/9516a459-121e-4219-89d7-25906938fb9b.jpg/r0_483_5539_3613_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg