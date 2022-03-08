Rise Real Estate owner Kelly Huckel is looking to challenge the perception that women "can't" this International Women's Day. The theme this year, Choose to Challenge, aligns with Kelly's view. "I hate the word can't, it generally means you don't want to, or are afraid to try," Kelly said. "Craig and I are parents to four daughters and we want them to know they can do absolutely anything they put their mind to and be proud to be strong and resilient women. "We encourage our girls to give everything a go. "Likewise, we encourage our staff to take on responsibility and leadership roles within the office and the community, to seek out opportunities for education and development. "This can only benefit our team and those around them." The Rise Real Estate team will celebrate International Women's Day with lunch. "Our team is full of strong, educated and experienced women," Kelly said. While the name Rise Real Estate has only been around since October 2021, the business has been in operation for the past nine years under a different name. "The change to Rise RE was a move away from a franchise model, this was important for us as it allows us to be uniquely us," Kelly said. "We aren't your typical real estate agents and we celebrate that. "We think outside of the box. "We are a little bit different, we genuinely care, we understand the magnitude of what a property sale, purchase, or moving home can mean to people and we are here to guide you through the process from start to finish. We are a big family." The team is made up of nine staff working in different roles including sales agents, administration staff, letting agent, property managers and a concierge who specialise in residential sales and property management services. Kelly has been part of the team since early 2013 and today runs the property management team and manages a property portfolio. "I really love getting to know our clients and helping them through their milestones, from moving into a rental property to buying their first home, or their third investment," Kelly said. "Building an ongoing relationship and being a part of that journey is pretty special." Rise Real Estate also takes this notion with community involvement and currently sponsors the Pool Pirates Water Polo Club, is involved with Albury Hotspurs Football Club and sponsor of the Special Children's Christmas party. More information call (02) 6056 8888, go to www.risere.com.au or search @riseREAlburyWodonga on Facebook and Instagram.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/hAYf5uV8h5f2xWYCvhVdDZ/4cf47618-2619-4729-b106-4e634371125d.jpg/r224_555_3620_2474_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Rise Real Estate is a unique agency with a talented and dedicated team

Talented team: The women of the Rise Real Estate team (from left to right) Nicole Keller, Michelle Jackson, Sinead Coliero and Laura Wall. Picture: Supplied Rise Real Estate owner Kelly Huckel is looking to challenge the perception that women "can't" this International Women's Day. The theme this year, Choose to Challenge, aligns with Kelly's view. "I hate the word can't, it generally means you don't want to, or are afraid to try," Kelly said. "Craig and I are parents to four daughters and we want them to know they can do absolutely anything they put their mind to and be proud to be strong and resilient women. "We encourage our girls to give everything a go. "Likewise, we encourage our staff to take on responsibility and leadership roles within the office and the community, to seek out opportunities for education and development. "This can only benefit our team and those around them." The Rise Real Estate team will celebrate International Women's Day with lunch. "Our team is full of strong, educated and experienced women," Kelly said. While the name Rise Real Estate has only been around since October 2021, the business has been in operation for the past nine years under a different name. "The change to Rise RE was a move away from a franchise model, this was important for us as it allows us to be uniquely us," Kelly said. "We aren't your typical real estate agents and we celebrate that. "We think outside of the box. "We are a little bit different, we genuinely care, we understand the magnitude of what a property sale, purchase, or moving home can mean to people and we are here to guide you through the process from start to finish. We are a big family." The team is made up of nine staff working in different roles including sales agents, administration staff, letting agent, property managers and a concierge who specialise in residential sales and property management services. Kelly has been part of the team since early 2013 and today runs the property management team and manages a property portfolio. "I really love getting to know our clients and helping them through their milestones, from moving into a rental property to buying their first home, or their third investment," Kelly said. "Building an ongoing relationship and being a part of that journey is pretty special." Rise Real Estate also takes this notion with community involvement and currently sponsors the Pool Pirates Water Polo Club, is involved with Albury Hotspurs Football Club and sponsor of the Special Children's Christmas party. More information call (02) 6056 8888, go to www.risere.com.au or search @riseREAlburyWodonga on Facebook and Instagram. SHARE