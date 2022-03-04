sport, local-sport,

Brocklesby-Burrumbuttock will be on Ed Perryman watch in Saturday's preliminary final in Cricket Albury-Wodonga Hume. The home side will start slight favourites after finishing two wins clear of Osborne in the regular season and then smashing Rand by seven wickets in last week's semi-final. Brock pair Trent and Darcy I'Anson tore through the visitors to claim four and three wickets respectively, but Perryman was also in fine form in top-scoring in the first week of finals with 67 against The Rock Yerong Creek. Perryman's brother Joe also chipped in with 40, so the winner of the battle between the Osborne pair and the I'Anson duo could prove decisive. Meanwhile, The Rock will look to bounce back away to Walla. The league's northern outpost looked like claiming the minor premiership, but fell in the last round to Walla. IN OTHER NEWS: Todd Hannam struck 45 against Osborne, while Walla's Joel Merkel posted 57 against Henty.

