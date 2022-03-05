news, court-and-crime,

A recidivist West Wodonga criminal narrowly missed running down an elderly woman crossing an Albury street in a close call reminiscent of an incident from almost four years ago. The woman was with her carer, Albury Local Court has heard, as Rowan Stanley Weaver did a U-turn in his car after seeing police he had been trying to evade. As he did so, Weaver almost struck the pair "who at the time were crossing the road" soon after the now 32-year-old had stopped for a red light. IN OTHER NEWS: That was at the intersection of Dean and David streets. Weaver took off at speed each time he saw a police car. In an incident back in July, 2018, Weaver was wanted by police over the theft of a car when they saw him in Griffith Road, Lavington. He was a passenger in a car, from which he fled after sighting police. MORE COURT STORIES They ran after him and, shortly afterwards, Weaver knocked over a 75-year-old woman on a walking frame. Weaver, of Marshall Street, remains in Junee jail, bail refused, after pleading guilty to a series of charges related to his latest offending. These include second offence police pursuit, dangerous driving and multiple driving while disqualified charges, along with use, possess or threaten to use an offensive weapon to prevent lawful apprehension. Magistrate Sally McLaughlin was told how police received information on December 7 that Weaver, who has never held a licence, was seen driving a Holden Cruz with Victorian number plates in the Lavington and Albury areas. Police had just driven into Gayview Crescent, Lavington, about 9.50am, when they saw the car parked by the southern kerb. On seeing Weaver in the driver's seat they turned on their car's warning lights and sirens. Weaver reacted by driving straight at the officers' car, forcing them "to take evasive action to avoid a head-on collision with the accused". He was arrested at a Schaefer Street address at 12.22pm. Weaver will be sentenced on March 17.

