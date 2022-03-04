news, local-news,

Border LGBTQIA+ community members say they're excited to get together in person tomorrow night for the country's biggest pride celebration event, after COVID-19 has disrupted the community's gatherings and important social connection over the last two years. Hume Pheonix is hosting a Mardi Gras viewing party, complete with performances from Border drag queens, music and various prizes, at the Albion Hotel from 6pm. Drag Queen Kandy DaThrush the event was extremely important to develop a sense of community. "I'm just excited to finally get out and get something happening around here especially after two years of nothing happening anywhere," she said. "It's just going to be an amazing time for the community to get back together. "When you don't have that (community) it's very easy to fall into depression, anxiety and all those sort of things and feeling like you're the only person out there. "That's why it's been so hard for the queer communities over the last couple of years, not being able to connect with people and I just feel like we need that." Kandy said visibility of queer events helped community members feel confident in themselves. "It's easy to feel like you're the only person, like you're the only gay in the village, and having that visibility sometimes gives people the confidence to come out," she said. "If you feel like you're the only person who is gay in the entire area, you're not going to feel comfortable." IN OTHER NEWS: Hume Pheonix convenor Jonathon Condron said everyone was welcome to the event. "We don't really have much going on here in Albury-Wodonga for the queer community, especially over COVID, lots of things dropped off," he said. "So now that COVID is heading back to normal, we're able to put on events and get people involved and out of their houses. "We can gather and meet people and have social interactions with people and allies and see what support we've got in the region." LINE Wangaratta president Allison Winters, who uses the non-binary pronouns of 'they/them', said it was important young queer people in regional and rural areas could see and have access to pride events in regional areas were important for young queer people. "It's important to see people like them around so they know they are not alone," they said. "The last few years have shown us that in person events are just so incredibly important, it is also wonderful to see it online or in a live stream, but to be in amongst it, to be able to go to the other events they're having as part of Mardi Gras and to be amongst community is just so important." Mx Winters said costs and distance were a barrier for rural LGBTQIA+ accessing queer events in cities. "We know that LGBTQIA+ people are disproportionately affected by isolation and mental health, so we want to make sure that people who can't travel to Sydney to be part of this big thing (Mardi gras) for them, can still be involved," they said. Mx Winters said there was a pride march in Daylesford and Wagga Wagga, but it would be nice to see more big LGBTQIA+ events regionally. "But that does require whole of community approach," they said. "There's only so much that smaller not-for-profit organisations can do and if organisations or community groups are wanting to see that happen, I would encourage them to get in touch with their local LGBTQIA+ organisation, such as Hume Pheonix Albury-Wodonga or LINE Wangaratta." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/128816459/4d7e081b-7f2c-4ebf-9a8b-f57f9704fb3c.jpg/r4_280_5471_3369_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg