news, court-and-crime,

A magistrate has rejected a Corowa man's claim he broke into a Corowa recycling centre in an opportunistic attempt to find food. That was demonstrated by Trinity John Carter's decision to disguise himself with a balaclava and his attempt to smash a security camera with a piece of wood. Albury Local Court previously heard that police who rushed to Federation Council's Poseidon Road community recycling centre on September 29, 2019, just after 5am came across Carter riding a pushbike in the other direction. IN OTHER NEWS: When asked what he was doing, Carter said: "Collecting cans." Magistrate Sally McLaughlin told Carter - on placing him on a supervised, nine-month community corrections order and fining him $1490 - that his serious criminal intentions that morning were clear. MORE COURT STORIES Carter, 43, previously pleaded guilty to charges including goods in custody, enter enclosed lands without lawful excuse, possess means of disguising face with the intention of committing an indictable offence and being armed with intent to commit an indictable offence. Two charges of failing to appear on bail were withdrawn, given that Carter was in Victorian custody at the time of some of his previous NSW court dates. In November, Victoria's Office of Public Prosecutions withdrew a charge of criminal damage by fire against Carter, who was freed on bail in July after more than 200 days in custody. Carter had been accused of helping a woman set fire to room four at Wodonga's Warrina Motor Inn on August 31, 2020, by the act of handing her a cigarette lighter then used to set a mattress alight. Ms McLaughlin told Carter his Victorian criminal history "does not assist you. I do not accept the submission made on your behalf that (the items in the recycling centre) could be taken." Ms McLaughlin said it was clear he "had an intention of committing an indictable offence". Defence lawyer Zoe Corbett said Carter was homeless and "went into the junk yard to ... get food". Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/zTpV5j6X6iLmSh5SbcmSaP/fd64447a-313b-4782-9532-f5963bc90cd2.jpg/r0_201_960_743_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg