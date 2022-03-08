news, local-news,

CHILDREN are at serious risk trying to get to Baranduda schools as the city fails to keep up with development, parents and staff warn. They say students have no safe way to cross Baranduda Boulevard without traffic lights, pedestrian crossings or crossing guards. They believe it's only a matter of time before a serious accident and near-misses are common in peak morning and afternoon traffic. Situated on Baranduda Boulevard, St Francis of Assisi Primary School Wodonga, formerly Frayne College, is gaining 50 to 60 children a year as the suburban population swells. Baranduda resident Paul Kaczmarek said his family lived only 100 metres from St Francis Primary School but there was nowhere safe for their two children to cross in peak traffic. "We almost live across from the school but we have to drive our kids to school," he said. "My wife has to drive out into the hecticness and it could be a 10 or 15-minute exercise to drop them off, with the same in the afternoon. "Anybody who has lived in this area has been involved in or seen a near-miss. "There's going to be a child or a parent hit by a vehicle." IN OTHER NEWS: St Francis of Assisi Primary School Wodonga principal Jennyne Wilkinson said the situation would only worsen as the school population climbed to 460 or 470 next year. She said they now offered a drop-off/pick-up zone in front of the school to address safety concerns despite it being a significant drain on resources. "Every child has a right to be able to cross the road safely to attend school," she said. "In Baranduda that basic right is not happening for all school children and that's not just St Francis of Assisi students. "It's unsafe for all children from the Baranduda schools because they need to cross Baranduda Boulevard at the two busiest times of the day." A Wodonga Council spokesman said Baranduda Boulevard traffic lights was on the council's radar. "Traffic lights, including a signalised pedestrian crossing, will be installed at the intersection of Glenwood and Baranduda boulevards with a due date of July 1, 2023. This intersection will provide safer access for the wider area and has been identified in the precinct plan for the area," he said. Ms Wilkinson said the council should urgently reconsider the timing. "It's been quite rapid growth but we've been talking about it for two or three years now so we knew it was coming," Ms Wilkinson said. Mr Kaczmarek, who works in the property sector, said the building boom was buoyed by the pandemic. "We need some form of crossing, a lollipop lady or lights," Mr Kaczmarek said. Another St Francis Primary School parent Christine Barnett agreed. "I would love my kids to ride each day but it is so very, very unsafe with the last accident at that intersection being last Friday (February 18)!" Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/9jp2tjuwKpcNcyMwTq82JY/f72f1bf9-c261-465d-bd6a-a7ca441b389a.jpg/r0_276_5419_3338_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg