Dederang faces the league's Mission: Impossible in Saturday's semi-final in Cricket Albury-Wodonga district. The Demons posted only five wins and two draws from the 14 rounds to snare the final spot in the top six, while runaway minor premiers Yackandandah are unbeaten heading into the first week of finals. "I guess I'm trying to look at it that they're the one with the pressure on them after finishing on top, whereas there's not much pressure on us, nobody outside our club expects us to win," captain Andrew Dishot revealed. The visitors witnessed the Kangaroos' power last week after scoring only 9-116 from the 40 overs, with boom bat Cam Evans guiding the home team to a seven-wicket win. "The key is getting early wickets, (Jay) Hillary and Evans have made a lot of runs, their middle and lower order haven't had to do a lot," Dishot suggested. Hillary has 480 runs at 69, in a shortened season, while Evans has 455 at the incredible average of 114. IN OTHER NEWS: Baranduda hosts Bethanga and Barnawartha Chiltern is home to Mount Beauty.

