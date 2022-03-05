news, local-news,

Organisers of the fourth annual Off-Grid Living Festival hope to attract another sell-out crowd to the April event. An expanded display of electric vehicles, including bikes for the first time, is set to be a major drawcard as people continue to make gradual changes to their lifestyles. Festival organiser Kate Nottingham said ticket sales had been slower than previous years with uncertainty around major events due to COVID-19, but she expects interest will rise as it draws closer. "There's a lot more off-grid technology and advice people can get on how to make their homes more sustainable," she said. "There's also advice this year for people who are on the grid but want to make the closest possible change to being off-grid. "We're trying to cater for people of all walks of life taking small steps into a sustainable lifestyle." IN OTHER NEWS: Ms Nottingham said the festival would be divided up into 10 different areas of off-grid categories. "We try to cover everything from alternative farming, homesteading with things like preserving foods, home health, arts and craft and a popular area is bushcraft and survival skills," she said. "Last year people loved that we had the Australian Electric Vehicle Association there which is all personal owners of electric cars. "They basically just chat to people about the truthful pros and cons of having an electric vehicle without having that salesman approach." Tickets for the two-day event on April 9 and 10 can be purchased at offgridlivingfestival.com.au.

