news, local-news,

ALBURY Council's chief executive officer has stressed his city's commitment to collaborate with its Wodonga counterpart, despite the collapse of plans for a tourist park on Gateway Island. Frank Zaknich was responding to criticism from former councillor Murray King who said the failure of the accommodation plan showed how "Two Cities, One Community is finished". "Negotiations around land dealings are confidential matters under the Local Government Act," Mr Zaknich said on Friday. "Under the Two Cities One Community partnership and cross border Regional Deal, Albury City and City of Wodonga continue to work together on initiatives that will benefit the Albury-Wodonga community. IN OTHER NEWS: "Significant planning and due diligence work must occur before any project is deemed viable, and whilst final agreement has not been reached on the Gateway Island tourist park development, both parties remain committed to working together to deliver projects that are in the best interest of the community. "These projects include the development and implementation of a Smart Communities Strategy, an Integrated Transport Network Strategy, the Live, Invest and Visit Albury Wodonga initiatives, the Regional Natural Environment Strategy, and the Halve Waste program to name just a few." Meanwhile, the council decided at its meeting on Thursday night not to make a further submission to the Southern Regional Planning Panel which will determine a $30 million planned upgrade for the Albury Entertainment Centre. The panel has not set a date for its hearing. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/XJLgPnEdnKaFugZzKyL6Sw/a8703791-bffe-4902-acd9-498e2d7782d5.jpg/r3_310_6058_3731_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg