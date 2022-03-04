sport, local-sport, donna scott, gusonic, wangaratta

Trainer Donna Scott is hoping her decision not to target the Country Championships Wildcard at Scone with Gusonic can have a silver lining at Wangaratta on Saturday. Gusonic finished third last-start in the SDRA heat of the Country Championships Qualifier at Wagga taken out by Another One. It was the five-year-old gelding's first start for the stable after previously being trained by Laura McCullum. Scott was weighing up a trip to Scone on March 20 to tackle the Wildcard but has opted to tackle the $35,000 Benchmark 70 Handicap, (1300m) at Wangaratta on Saturday instead. Gusonic has drawn awkwardly in barrier 10 but has the services of Blaike McDougall to help offset the bad alley. "It's a shame he has drawn another bad gate," Scott said. "But he has got plenty of toe out of the gate and should be able to get across them at the start. "I probably would have preferred to race in the Wildcard but Scone is just too far to travel. "But it looks like a nice race for him at Wangaratta. "Especially with Blaike taking the ride." ALSO IN SPORT Scott expects Gusonic to improve fitness-wise after not having raced for a month leading into the last-start Wagga run. "The horse has always shown his fair share of ability," she said. "I thought it was a gutsy performance at Wagga in the Qualifier. "It is always tough to win when you cross the Border and race in Victoria. "But if Blaike can find the front easily enough, he will certainly give them something to catch. "The horse will strip a bit fitter for the last-start run and I've had no interruptions in his preparation since the Wagga run." Gusonic is rated a $17-chance in pre-post markets. The Mick Price-trained Shotmaker is the dominant $2.30-favourite after scoring an all-the-way win at Moonee Valley at his most recent start. Scott revealed that McDougall had opted to ride at Wangaratta on Saturday instead of Flemington after wasting hard to ride Oxley Road in last week's Oakleigh Plate at Caulfield. McDougall had to get his weight down to 52.5kg to partner the Peter Moody-trained galloper in the Group 1 sprint. The talented hoop has a full book of rides at Wangaratta.

