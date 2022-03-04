sport, local-sport, matt cumani, taramansour, wangaratta cup

The Matt Cumani-trained Taramansour has been installed favourite for Saturday's $100,000 Wangaratta Cup, (2000m). Set to be ridden by Will Price, Taramansour is quoted as a $4-chance. Taramansour resumed from a lengthy break at Flemington last month when finishing midfield. The five-year-old is set to tackle the Wangaratta feature second-up. In what looks to be an open race, the Hayes-trained Dark Dream is on the next line of betting and is a $4.50-chance. ALSO IN SPORT Dark Dream finished just outside the placings at Flemington at his most recent run a month ago. Blaike McDougall is set to partner the Jason Warren and Dean Krongold-trained Eureka Street ($8.50). Ben Brisbourne (Nordic Pride) and Nathan Newton (Rough Beauty) will both target a hometown victory in the $100,000 feature.

