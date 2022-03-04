Matt Cumani-trained Taramansour favourite for Wangaratta Cup
The Matt Cumani-trained Taramansour has been installed favourite for Saturday's $100,000 Wangaratta Cup, (2000m).
Set to be ridden by Will Price, Taramansour is quoted as a $4-chance.
Taramansour resumed from a lengthy break at Flemington last month when finishing midfield.
The five-year-old is set to tackle the Wangaratta feature second-up.
In what looks to be an open race, the Hayes-trained Dark Dream is on the next line of betting and is a $4.50-chance.
Dark Dream finished just outside the placings at Flemington at his most recent run a month ago.
Blaike McDougall is set to partner the Jason Warren and Dean Krongold-trained Eureka Street ($8.50).
Ben Brisbourne (Nordic Pride) and Nathan Newton (Rough Beauty) will both target a hometown victory in the $100,000 feature.
