G'day, fishos. I apologise in advance for getting away from fishing for a minute, but how would you feel if a committee of mainly non-fishos was formed and decided, after a dodgy survey, that fish numbers were low and that fishing would now only be allowed for two months of the year, and no one was allowed to take a total of more than four fish? Well, that's basically what's happened to duck hunters. After two of the wettest consecutive years in decades, the "Game Management Committee" has somehow come to the dodgy conclusion that duck numbers are low and a bag limit of four birds is required. This is after a bag limit of two the year before and a virtual non-existent season the year before that (COVID). Hunters, in general, are totally disillusioned with this "Game Management Committee" as it's basically a political committee, full of Greens and anti-hunters, who advise government on all things hunting, leaving the general hunting community feeling unrepresented and at the mercy of theirs and the minister's anti-hunting ideology. Or could it be that a deal was done when the government needed the pandemic bill passed and, just coincidently, the Animal Justice Party held the balance of power at that time? Either way, how is this fair to Victorian hunters? Dartmouth (93 per cent): hasn't been setting any records, but most fishos are picking up one or two. There's been a couple of land-based anglers that have spun a couple of reasonable trout around the ramp area as well, so no excuses if you haven't got a boat! Streams: are fishing very well. These storms are the only thing that seems to be an issue, but if you give your favourite creek a day or three to settle down after a storm, you should have no problems catching a few. Small, bladed spinners such as the Blue Fox "Vibrax" in a number 2 size are perfect for most streams, as are small minnows like Rapala CD 5 and 7cm or a Yakamito "Slim Minnow", which have been working a treat all season. Drifting an unweighted scrub worm, hopper or cricket is also a deadly technique that works anywhere. Hume Dam (94.5 per cent): has been dropping of late, so if you're not heading to a concrete ramp, just make sure you throw a decent rope or strap in, just in case. It can get a bit doughy around the edges as the water drops, so make like a boy scout and be prepared. The fishing's still sensational on the redfin front, with the odd yella and cod also having a chew. It doesn't seem to matter which area of the lake you choose to fish; reports are coming from everywhere, with a lot of small ones still mixed with the bigger blokes though. Don't forget the Commercial Club Fishing Section is running a fishing tuition session at Lake Hume Resort between 10am and 3pm tomorrow. The Bidgee: fished well for the Southwest Anglers Association a week or so ago, with 61 members hitting the water. The comp was held on Buckingbong Reserve, just above Narrandera, with a very healthy total of 476 fish caught. Of those caught, there were 311 cod, 139 trout cod,15 yellas, one silver perch and 10 carp. Of the cod caught, there were 38 legals. The river was very dirty apparently but was at a good fishable height. Talbingo: was a bit of a disaster for the Commercial Club Fishing Section. The club headed up to O'Hares Camp at the top end of the dam, and instead of the pure, clear water everyone is accustomed to up that way, they were greeted with a dam full of a vivid green coloured water! There're a few stories going around, but we've been told it's the result of an algae bloom. Whatever it is, it doesn't look pleasant, and hasn't done the fishing any good at all. Blowering (94.2 per cent): has been great on the redfin scene, with a few good fish being caught, along with a lot of smaller blokes. Most fishos are coming home with solid bags of fish, although the yellow belly and cod are a little tougher, apparently. Murray Below Hume: has been fairly low but that hasn't stopped the cod from having a crack. The Jindera Anglers Club fished the 12-mile area last weekend, and despite a few members missing out, there were quite a few cod caught between yabby racing and a lot of socialising. Most fish were picked up on bait, and with recent rain, you'd expect a slight rise in the river, which should kick things on a little, you'd reckon. In fact, the forecast releases, if they occur, will jump the river up quite a bit, and we all know cod love a rising river. Weather predictions don't look spectacular for the weekend, but they have been wrong before. Good luck if you're heading out.

