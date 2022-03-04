sport, local-sport,

East Albury's Gagan Preet Singh has opened up about giving cricket away after losing his father. Singh played professionally as a teenager, facing Indian pace bowler Ishant Sharma and playing against swashbuckling former opening Test bat Virender Sehwag. However, the passing of his dad at only 46 had a life-changing impact on him. "I lived with my joint family, my father, my uncle, my grandfather," he revealed. "When you are born with your (extended) family, if someone passes away, it is really hard. "I really love my grandparents, my grandmother is in ICU (intensive care unit) now. "Sometimes, everything's going bad and I'm an emotional guy, maybe too emotional." He walked away from the game he adored after rising through the ranks to play one of India's all-time greats in Sehwag, who scored 8586 Test runs at 49, delighting both home and opposition fans with his dashing style. "He was an amazing player," Singh enthused. Originally from India's capital New Delhi, whose larger metropolitan area is comparable to Australia's population (approx 26 million), Singh moved to Australia in October, 2019. An Indian friend was at Albury's New City club, so Singh decided it was time to return to the game. "I had to ring back to India and asked if my cricket gear could be sent over please," he offered. "I just wanted to have fun on the weekend." Singh was working as a courier driver when he delivered a package to East Albury coach Brett Davies. "We had a chat and he asked me about joining his club, so I said I would go away and think about it," he reasoned. Singh made the move and has played some leading roles in the club's battle for a top six finish. The right-hand bat passed 200 runs last week with his highest score of 47 not out from only 44 balls against his former club, while he's also snared 17 wickets at 18 with his right-arm off-spin. "If you play any sport, whether it be swimming, tennis or, in my case, cricket, it gives you peace of mind," he explained. "It's in my blood, I started playing at seven." The Crows' hopes of breaking into the top six during Saturday's final round in Cricket Albury-Wodonga provincial could well swing on the weather. East needs to beat Albury and hope either Tallangatta or St Patrick's lose, but the Bureau of Meteorology is predicting rain. ALSO IN SPORT Tallangatta is away to Wodonga Raiders, the Patties host Corowa, Belvoir must beat New City and hope for favourable results, while Lavington meets North Albury. ALSO IN SPORT

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/andrew.moir/e415207a-c359-48c4-b3d3-2c2997519ef7.jpg/r0_307_6042_3721_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg