North Albury car crash injures passenger, brings down power lines

news, local-news, Albury police, Car Crash, North Albury, Albury and Border Rescue Squad, NSW FIre and Rescue

A North Albury collision on Thursday evening injured a passenger, broke a power pole and left live power lines lying in the street. Acting Inspector Jason Irving said a white Ford Falcon driven by an 18 year-old man had been travelling west on Wantigong Street about 9.40pm. "He's failed to correctly negotiate the intersection with Waugh Road, collided with a second vehicle and then impacted with a power pole," the officer said. A 23 year-old man who was a rear passenger suffered non life-threatening facial injuries and was taken to Albury hospital. The male driver of the second car, a grey BMW, was not hurt. IN OTHER NEWS: "The matter is still under investigation," Acting Inspector Irving said. Albury and Border Rescue Squad captain Paul Marshall said his crew did not have to perform a rescue but assisted police and NSW Fire and Rescue to deal with the fallen power lines. "Make the scene safe so cars didn't drive over live power lines that were over the road," he said. "Thankfully they'd fallen in a good spot, they hadn't fallen right across the middle of Waugh Road. "They'd fallen down on to the corner of Wantigong Street so they were in the gutter but still a problem." There was a localised power outage and traffic diversions put in place while the pole was replaced. Mr Marshall reminded people to remain alert and stay safe if they wanted to assist after a crash. "Check if there are power lines down and live," he said. "Thankfully on this occasion no one got hurt." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/zVtrQGhRGBmiD3RNa8bKgt/d0069f42-eb23-40a4-a8cc-21017e539151.jpg/r0_60_1440_874_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg