My mum got scammed online, what can she do about it? The rise of cybercrime is still of concern, especially with more people working from home. Cyber criminals have seen the COVID-19 pandemic as an opportunity. With a dispersed workforce, there are more avenues for criminals to gain access to systems. According to the Australian Cyber Security Centre (ACSC), it is costing Australians at least $300 million yearly and is expected to increase. Common cybercrimes against individuals include: Phishing: The term comes from fishing - casting out the bait and waiting for a bite. In this case, criminals send out the bait in multiple texts and emails with malicious links in them. Online Scams: Generally, ads that contain fraudulent offers. If it sounds too good to be true, it usually is. Identity Theft: Criminals can gain access to personal information to either steal funds or commit other frauds. Social Engineering: Cyber criminals make direct contact with you, usually under a false identity, to trick you into giving the necessary information to gain access to your systems. In cybercrime, the criminals look for a point of weakness in a system. The best defence often is carefully inspecting emails or phone calls you receive. There are a number of ways to limit your exposure: Cybercrime is a criminal offence. If there is an immediate threat to life, call 000. You should report cybercrime to the ACSC, who can also assist you to recover what was stolen. If you have been scammed and sent money or personal banking details, contact your bank immediately. If someone contacted you pretending to be from a government agency such as Services Australia or the Australian Taxation Office, both these departments have dedicated reporting services. Security can be a complex area, but it is worth the effort in making yourself as secure as possible. If you would like to find out more about cyber security, please contact the team at Findex on albury@findex.com.au

