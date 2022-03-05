news, local-news,

The volunteers who run a Mates Morning Tea in Thurgoona have been paid a special visit by Albury's mayor to recognise the work they do in promoting men's health. Don Clayton, John Lacovich, Len Anderson and Wally Kolasa have played a key role in organising the weekly gathering of 'mates' at the Thurgoona Community Centre and were nominated for Albury's Australia Day community group awards. On Friday, mayor Councillor Kylie King visited the centre to see firsthand one of its outstanding community programs and to present the volunteers with their nominee certificates. IN OTHER NEWS: MMT founder Don Clayton said he started the group about five years ago, after he had seen a play about "how men survive on their own". "At the end of the session they had a question and answer time and someone behind me got up and said 'we run a Mates group'. They have a get together of about half a dozen guys at Stanley every week," he said. "And I said to my wife as we came home, 'there's no reason why we couldn't do that in Thurgoona'." Mr Clayton said the group was put together to talk about men's health, but he decided on a different name. "We don't call it a men's health meeting because a lot of men wouldn't come, we just call it a Mates Morning Tea and that's how it began," he said. The group promotes men's health through social connection and stimulus, but they also invite guest speakers to talk on men's health topics. Volunteer Len Anderson said men often asked him what the group did. "And I say we talk rubbish, not all rubbish, but a lot of rubbish," he said. "I really enjoy it, I've gotten used to coming every Friday, the same guys every week and they're friendly, there's no agenda, but it gives the wives a break too. "It's something to look forward to and you do learn to talk to other men." Mr Anderson's wife, Joy Anderson, said her husband attended every week and it was fantastic for him. "Unless we've been away, or he's been sick or it hasn't been on," she said. "Len doesn't have other social things really he's really into tinkering with things at home, but as far as here it's very good mentally, the fact that he's got someone else to talk to, he's got things to do." Mates Morning Tea meetsevery Friday at Thurgoona Community Centre from 10am to noon. The cost is $2 for a cuppa and chat. For more information call 02 6043 1588. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/128816459/abb8ccf7-df02-4f39-ad7e-593c2be60131.jpg/r3_322_5566_3465_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg