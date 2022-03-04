sport, local-sport,

A teenage archer with two international titles last night won Sport Albury Wodonga's Young Achiever award. Zachary Aldred claimed the gong, which had to be held online due to a number of factors, including COVID. "It just shows that this area provides so many sporting options," Sport Albury Wodonga's Greg Featonby suggested. "And it's great to have so many options, so the youngsters can get involved in a sport." The Young Achiever award is now in its 26th year and has crowned a number of world superstars, including Albury-raised basketballer Lauren Jackson and former world record pole vaulter Emma George. Aldred was introduced to the sport through his father Trevor and older brother Ethan, who both boast world titles. He now has two wins overseas, winning in Argentina as an eight-year-old in 2012. Aldred was the youngster competitor and took out the honours after five days of competition. The crowd was calling out his name, so he did what plenty of eight-year-olds would do in celebration and busted out a Gangnam Style dance move. Aldred also snared a world indoor title in New Zealand in 2019 but, like so many sports over the past two years, he hasn't had the opportunity to travel, due to COVID. But with the world opening back up to international travel in recent times, he's planning to contest two IFAA titles in Estonia and England this year. "Despite what's happened in the past two years and the lack of sport available for many, the nominations were again outstanding," Featonby added. Speed machine Jack Boulton (athletics), Tess Palubiski (hockey-athletics), Oliver Davis (downhill mountain biking) and Campbell Chesser (Australian Rules) rounded out the nominees. ALSO IN SPORT Kayaker Joe Burton was the previous winner when the function was last held in 2020.

