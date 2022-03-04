sport, australian-rules-football,

Footy-loving brothers will face each other for the first time on Saturday. Jack Sexton will play for Richmond's VFL side against younger sibling Will's Box Hill at Punt Road Oval. Twenty-year-old Jack joined the Tigers' list mid-last season, but COVID stopped any chance of debuting, while 18-year-old Will was added to the Hawks' list a month ago. Will only left school at Xavier College late last year. "Yeah, I'm really happy with it, but I have to thank Shane Crawford for his help," he revealed. "'Crawf' is mates with dad (former Yarrawonga coach Damian Sexton) and he linked up with his Hawthorn contacts and kept ringing me and sending me messages, suggesting what I should be doing when I'm not at training, so he's been great." Jack too also wanted to thank another former AFL player in Daryn Cresswell. "'Crezza' is my connection, I played against Rovers (Cresswell coaches O and M club Wangaratta Rovers) and he's watched all my vision and he'd go through the vision with me about what more I could do, 'Crezza's' been awesome," he offered. Although only young, the pair has quickly developed reputations for an insatiable appetite to learn and be extremely disciplined in trying to reach the highest level possible. The Sextons are living together in Melbourne with the younger sibling studying agriculture at Melbourne University, while Jack is undergoing agri-business online. Jack is 178cms and 75kgs, while Will is slightly heavier at 78 and taller at 184. The two are naturally close, but still like to engage in some banter when quizzed who's the toughest. "I'd like to say myself, I think he went hard with the flight of the ball in his practice match last week, that was pretty hard," Jack confirmed. Will was cleaned up in the courageous act and won a club award, but wasn't going to say he's tougher. "We've never really gone at it, we'll have to see on Saturday if we match up on each other, I'd like to say me, but after playing with Jack at 'Yarra' he was always on the bottom of the pack," he offered. The pair also couldn't agree on who is the cleanest. "That is definitely me, I do all the cooking, I've got to look after him," Jack laughed. But Will's not about to cop that. IN OTHER NEWS: "That's a bit stiff, it's me (laughs)."

