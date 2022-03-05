news, local-news,

THE huge impact of COVID on V/Line passenger numbers on the North East line is shown up in data from the Victorian government. Department of Transport statistics have been publicly released showing patronage numbers by each station along the Albury route. Traveller tallies tumbled with a 74 per cent drop at Albury station the worst, crashing from 39,250 V/Line customers in 2018-19 to 9950 across 2020-21. Wodonga's patronage fell from 34,700 to 14,600 over the same period with border closures resulting in trains terminating in Victoria rather than Albury in 2020-21. Wangaratta and Benalla both experienced 58 per cent drops, with the former the most heavily patronised on the North East line as it hosts bus travellers from Bright, Beechworth and Mount Beauty who are funnelled into the train service. Wangaratta had 45,400 passengers in 2018-19 and 18,750 in 2020-21. At the bottom end of the scale, Springhurst and Chiltern are the least-patronised stations in the North East and they had 600 and 1000 travellers respectively in 2020-21, down from 1500 and 3350 in 2018-19. Border Rail Action Group member John Dunstan said it was clear COVID had stopped trips, but noted patronage on the North East line was already lower than other routes in Victoria because of poor track conditions, outdated carriages and lower frequency of services. Given the pending use of VLocity train sets on all Albury services, he is hopeful there will be a bounce back beyond 2018-19 figures. IN OTHER NEWS: "We would expect that with better trains coming on and more particularly offering a good ride we would see the numbers go back up to pre-COVID levels and we would expect after that, if reliability continues and new VLocity trains are fully running we would get a greater increase in the patronage," Mr Dunstan said. "The ride was so rough and there were so many cancellations for track reasons, so yes reliability should be an awful lot better." Wangaratta mayor Dean Rees also anticipates a jump in passenger numbers. "I think once our train line works are completed and new VLocity trains are on the track and there is the security of knowing you can get to Melbourne in two-and-a-half hours the flow will reverse," Cr Rees said. "COVID did increase cars on the road and we want to get those people back on the track." Wangaratta station is set to undergo changes related to the Inland Rail project with footbridges being replaced with a pedestrian underpass and tracks lowered to allow for greater clearance for double-stacked trains. "The whole clean up of our railway precinct is fantastic and it will make it a top area and a lot more prettier, even we've spent $6.5 million on works, they (Australian Rail Track Corporation) are going to do $20 million to $30 million of spending for Wangaratta," Cr Rees said. He believes that work should not overly hinder patrons returning to train services as COVID restrictions no longer apply. The Springhurst tally of 600 passengers annually made it the equal fourth lowest in Victoria, behind Dingee (250) on the Swan Hill line, Talbot (350) and Creswick (450) in the centre of the state and on the same number as Elmore on the Echuca line. Cr Rees said he was unaware of any suggestion Springhurst should shutdown because of poor patronage and any such move would be opposed by Wangaratta Council. He said Springhurst-based councillor Harvey Benton would lead objections. The 2018-19 to 2020-21 drops experienced in Benalla were 26,700 to 11,100, in Euroa 7050 to 3250 and Violet Town 3300 to 1550. Shepparton railway station, whose line branches off the North East route at Seymour train stop, witnessed a fall to 25,100 in 2020-21 from 69,150 in 2018-19. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

