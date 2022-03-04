news, health, Japanese encephalitis virus, mosquitoes, Health, disease, Victoria, Murray River

People living, working or visiting towns along the Murray River have been told to protect themselves from mosquitoes following a rise in suspected Japanese encephalitis virus cases. Victoria's health department said eight suspected human cases of infection had occurred in the state since last week, with six people hospitalised. The cases, which are all awaiting confirmation, include two children under 10 years and six adults aged 35 to 75 years, one a NSW resident. Victorian Deputy Chief Health Officer Deborah Friedman said the eight people all had exposure to mosquitoes before they became unwell. "There are some really simple steps people can take, including covering up exposed skin, wearing loose fitting clothing, using repellent and sleeping under mosquito nets if you're outdoors," she said. IN OTHER NEWS: On Friday, Australia's Acting Chief Medical Officer Sonya Bennett declared the Japanese encephalitis virus situation a communicable disease incident of national significance. JEV is a mosquito-borne virus that can cause encephalitis in approximately 1 per cent of cases who become infected. Most people who contract the virus will have no or very mild symptoms and fully recover but anyone who develops a sudden onset of fever, headache, vomiting as well as seizures or disorientation should see urgent medical attention. Children aged under five years old and older people who are infected with JEV are at a higher risk of developing more severe illness, such as encephalitis. Evidence of JEV has been discovered in pigs in northern parts of Victoria, as well as NSW and southern Queensland within the past month, with human cases now emerging.

