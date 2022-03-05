news, local-news,

Rental vacancies on both sides of the Border have remained close to zero over the past two years, property experts say. Vacancy rates for residential properties in Albury remained below 1 per cent throughout last year, except for the month of May, according to Real Estate Institute of NSW data. From February 2020 to January 2021, the vacancy rate for residential housing was below 1 per cent for three-quarters of the year. Elders Real Estate Albury-Wodonga department manager Sue Ritchie said the market had "tightened considerably". "It's certainly a changed market," she said. "I've been doing this for 28 years, and the market is the busiest in Albury-Wodonga in January, February, which coincides with army and university changes. "It's got a lot tougher. We used to find 130-odd properties on the rental market, whereas at the moment, we've got 43." The vacancy rate in the Wodonga-Ovens Valley region was 1.4 per cent in January, according to Real Estate Institute of Victoria. IN OTHER NEWS That figure is up from the decade-low of 0.9 per cent recorded the January prior, and just 0.1 per cent below where it was before the COVID-19 pandemic struck. Wodonga Real Estate rental department team leader Donna Martin said the residential vacancy rate was the lowest she had seen in her 17 years as an agent. "We've got 1300 properties, and six are available for rent," she said. "You're looking at 0.05 per cent." The agency recently received about 200 applications a day for nine properties. Ms Martin said compared to the same period pre-COVID, there were four to five times more people looking for a rental home. "I think it will continue like this for the rest of the year," she said. Rent has increased by $80 to $100 a week on average since the pandemic began. The average vacancy rate in Wodonga had increased by 0.5 per cent from 0.9 per cent in 2021. "It would be about five houses for us, from five vacancies up to eight or 10 vacancies," Ms Martin said. Stean Nicholls business development manager Emma Clements said Albury and Wodonga historically had low vacancy rates for rentals at about 3 per cent. She said their office was running at a "zero per cent" vacancy rate. "The average rent in Albury is about $420 a week for the past 18 months," she said. "We had a 7.75 per cent growth rate over a 10-year period, which is quite high." Ray White chief economist Nerida Conisbee said more people than ever were relocating to regional Australia. "When people come from Melbourne or come from Sydney, they look at areas quite differently in terms of pricing," she said. "They tend to compare pricing from the city that they came from, as opposed to historical trends in the town that they're moving to." Ms Clements said the rental demand meant longtime residents were suddenly expected to pay exorbitant prices. "They just purely can't afford to do it," she said.

